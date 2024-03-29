BYU students observe Ramadan

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam. Muslims consider it a sacred month because it commemorates when they believe the angel Gabriel revealed the Quran to the prophet Muhammed.

Sama Salah, a BYU student who is Egyptian, said this month is a time for her to put in greater effort to build her relationship with God and strengthen her faith.

“Ramadan is a month of fasting. It lasts about 29 or 30 days and we fast every day from just dawn until dusk,” she said. “I can do without these things and all I really need is my faith in God, my family and my spirituality,” she said.

Salah also said Ramadan always comes at a time when she needs it the most. “Anything you pray for like … the angels are working overtime to make sure God can get it to you,” she said.

Palestinian and Jordanian student Tala Alnasser said she prepares for this holy month by choosing one thing she wants to work on in her life.

“I think one of the main ways that I prepare for Ramadan is by fasting on Mondays and Thursdays in weeks prior to that,” she said.

Alnasser emphasized the importance of progression.

“So, things that you do during Ramadan, it’s encouraged that you continue them because the whole purpose of it is to recentralize and also move forward,” she said.

Egyptian student Noureen Salah said she looks forward to Ramadan every year.

“I love talking about my religion so anytime my friends ask, like, ‘Oh, you want a piece of my whatever?’ I’m like ‘Nah, I’m good I’m fasting’ …and they’re like ‘Oh … why what’s that,’” she said.

Noureen said she uses this month to connect with God.

“It’s just the one month of the year that I can really focus and force myself to focus on that relationship and my spirituality,” she said.

Taraweeh prayers will occur every night on the BYU campus except for Mondays. They will be open to all students.