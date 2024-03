(X/ @maximusupinNYc, @kiranjoshi235, @MVielhaber, @heelmanitoba, @jessetreeleafmoon)

The first full moon of spring, also known as the Worm Moon, was visible from Sunday, March 24 to Monday, March 25. The moon also underwent a penumbral lunar eclipse, which reached peak illumination around 3 a.m. on March 25. Phone videos show the moon’s rise, peak illumination and dimming effects in Cleveland, Ohio and New York City.