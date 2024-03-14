Happy Pi Day: Don’t miss out on restaurant deals

PiBlaze Pizza’s reminder post that today is Pi Day. Limited deals for food and math fanatics. (@blazepizza via instagram)

California Pizza Kitchen Instagram post sharing their Pi Day deals. They will be giving discounts on pizza. (@cpk via Instagram)

Pi Day is here, when math enthusiasts and foodies come together to celebrate 3.14: the mathematical aberration that most people call pi.

BYU students don’t miss out on special food deals to celebrate the mathematical constant.

According to their press release, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations are offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members a large pizza for $3.14. The offer is limited to one per transaction and two per day.

According to Blaze Pizza’s website, customers can get one 11-inch pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day, only in restaurants.

Burger King is offering their royalty perks members a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie on Pi Day with any purchase of $3.14 or more while supplies last, according to their website.

Taco Bell is selling their Mexican pizza for $3.14, through their app.

According to California Pizza Kitchen’s Instagram, rewards members can get a $3.14 original BBQ chicken, pepperoni, or traditional cheese pizza with a minimum purchase of $25.

Little Caesars customers can save $3.14 off any one pizza by ordering online, according to their app and website.

Kneaders Instagram post sharing their Pi Day deals. They will be giving discounts on pie. (@kneaders via Instagram)

If you’re not in the mood for pizza on Pi Day, Noodles & Company is offering reward members shareable dishes for $3.14 with the purchase of any entree.

Papa Johns is offering their one-topping garlic epic stuffed crust pizza for $13.99 on pie day, along with other deals found on their website.

Domino’s has a mix and match deal on Pi Day. Customers can pick two or more menu items for $6.99 each. The pizza chain is also offering a carryout deal which includes all one-topping pizzas for just $7.99, according to their website.

Kneaders is offering $14 dollar whole pies and $3.14 for slices, according to a social media post.

Deals are limited to Pi Day.