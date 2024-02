(YouTube/PoliceActivity)

A car pulled over for a highway traffic stop was hit by another car on the driver’s side, causing a near fatal accident.

State Trooper Jesse Gregory was talking to the driver of the stopped car and was suddenly hit into a nearby field from the impact. The accident happened on highway I-40 in Canadian County, Oklahoma. Since the Jan. 18 accident, all involved have been released from the hospital and Gregory is expected to make a full recovery.