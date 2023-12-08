Elder Patrick Kearon of the Seventy called to Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Portrait of Elder Patrick Kearon. The former senior member of the Presidency of the Seventy became the newest apostle on Dec. 8. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Elder Patrick Kearon as the newest apostle on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to the Church’s press release, President Russell M. Nelson and the other members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ordained Elder Kearon on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Elder Kearon, a British and Irish national, joined the Church on Christmas Eve of 1987 after meeting the missionaries on the streets of London.

“This sacred call is so very daunting and humbling to me,” Elder Kearon said about his new calling.

As an apostle, Elder Kearon will have the primary responsibility to be a special witness of Christ throughout the world and oversee the operation and development of the Church. He emphasized the importance of placing all his trust in the Savior as he seeks to fulfill this sacred calling.

“The abundance and grace of Jesus Christ have brought immense joy into my life, as well as healing balm in times of trial. I love Him. I will strive to serve Him to the best of my ability,” Elder Kearon said.

Elder Kearon grew up between the United Kingdom and the Arabian Peninsula, where his father worked in the defense industry. When he was 10 years old, he returned to England to go to school while his parents remained in Saudi Arabia.

Reflecting on this time of his life during a BYU devotional address given Feb. 12, 2012, Elder Kearon discussed the messages of love from Heavenly Father that are made manifest through prayer, scripture study, the teachings of the prophets and heavenly music.

“Our Eternal Father has not let any of us leave home, leave His presence, without the opportunity to access His love and His guidance — every day of our lives,” Elder Kearon said.

During his most recent General Conference talk, Elder Kearon taught that victims of abuse are empowered through Jesus Christ not only to survive but to overcome and conquer.

“Jesus has overcome the abuses of this world to give you power … to completely rise above the pain, the misery, the anguish, and see them replaced by peace,” he said.

At the moment of his calling, Elder Kearon was serving as the senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy and has been since August 2020.

Elder Kearon has been serving as a general authority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2010. During the April 2010 General Conference, he was sustained to the First Quorum of the Seventy along with Elder Gerrit W. Gong.

Elder Kearon will be filling the vacancy in the Quorum of the Twelve created by the passing of President M. Russell Ballard in early November.

Elder Kearon has served in several capacities in the Church. Some of his callings include ward Young Men president, counselor in a bishopric, branch president, stake president and Area Seventy.

During his adult life, Elder Kearon has worked in a range of industries in the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United States. He’s also on boards of charities, schools, agencies and a college.