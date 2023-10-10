Fall Foods and Grooves returns to Provo’s Memorial Park

Emma Everett Johnson

An annual tradition returned to Provo’s Memorial Park. The newly renamed “Fall Foods and Grooves” brought friends and family together for an evening filled with live music and fun.

This year’s fall festival was bigger and better. That is why Provo Parks and Recreation wanted to make this year’s festivities at Veteran Memorial Park.

“I love it,” said first-time participant Rachel Blakely. “I’ve been trying to get more involved in the Provo community and going to the events.”

Blakely moved to Provo to attend BYU. She and other college students and families came to the event to hear local artists perform. Many also stopped in for the grub.

“I’ve been to the farmers market several times, but it’s my first time here, and I’m just really enjoying it,” Blakely said.

She said she was really enjoying the city’s Foods and Grooves event, which was also all about face painting, bounce houses, crafting and so much more.

Provo Parks and Recreation organized the event. Organizers expected a crowd of 400 to 500 people to join in the festivities.

Tara Williams has worked with the city’s Park and Recreation department for several years. She said this year was the first time she was responsible for organizing the fall festival event.

“I hope that people feel a good sense of community coming to our events, especially this one,” Williams said.

Parks and Recreation has plans for another Foods and Grooves event next fall.

“They’re excited for the new fall season we have,” Williams said of the event’s participants.

Parks and Recreation is also hosting a fall drive-in movie series for more fun fall entertainment.