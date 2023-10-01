President Russell M. Nelson delivers pre-recorded general conference address, announces 20 new temples

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 1. Nelson’s remarks were delivered in a pre-recorded message. (Courtesy of Church Newsroom)

On Sunday, Oct. 1, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed members in a pre-recorded address.

Just two days before the 193rd Semiannual General Conference, President Nelson posted on social media that he had been injured and would not be attending general conference in person.

In his announcement on social media, President Nelson also shared that he would be watching the sessions virtually and attempt to record his message.

President Nelson began his recorded address with lighthearted references to his age and injury, saying, “While I have delivered more than 100 general conference addresses standing, today I thought I would do so sitting.”

This seated, pre-recorded conference address was the first of its kind for President Nelson.

President Nelson’s talk focused on what he has learned during his many years of life and emphasized the importance of thinking celestially.

At the conclusion of his address in the final session of the conference, President Nelson announced the locations of 20 new temples in 13 different countries, which he said would help members to think celestially.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:

Savai’i, Samoa

Kahului, Hawaii

Fairbanks, Alaska

Vancouver, Washington

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Roanoke, Virginia

Cancún, Mexico

Piura, Peru

Huancayo, Peru

Viña del Mar, Chile

Goiânia, Brazil

João Pessoa, Brazil

Cape Coast, Ghana

Calabar, Nigeria

Luanda, Angola

Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Laoag, Philippines

Osaka, Japan

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

According to Church Newsroom, this is the second-highest number of temples ever announced at one time.