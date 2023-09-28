BREAKING NEWS: President Nelson not attending General Conference

The 193rd Annual General Conference took place on April 1-2, 2023. President Russell M. Nelson can be seen waving with his wife Wendy Nelson. (Kamree Laursen)

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will not be attending the Saturday and Sunday sessions of the upcoming General Conference.

President Nelson announced via Facebook that he fell and injured the muscles in his lower back about three weeks ago, just two days after he turned 99 years old.

Nelson said he is unable to sit in a chair for a long period of time and will be watching the sessions via technology.

“I am hoping to record my general conference message and look forward to participating in this marvelous October 2023 general conference through technology,” Nelson said.

Dear brothers, sisters and friends, we have the cherished opportunity this coming weekend to attend or watch our semiannual general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints! General conference weekends are two of my favorite weekends of the year. How I love meeting in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City with all who gather there.

This weekend, however, I will be watching general conference through technology just as most of you will. Three weeks ago, I fell and injured the muscles in my lower back. This episode has reminded me of the reality that things sometimes change quickly in our lives. This photo of my counselors and me was taken at the celebration of my 99th birthday. Two days later, I fell.

Thankfully, my healing is progressing. But as my physician says, “We don’t have much data on how 99-year-olds recover from an injury like this one, so I am prescribing a slow, careful approach to healing so that you achieve a full recovery.” Having prescribed just such a course of action for many of my own patients years ago, I feel duty-bound to follow doctor’s orders.

I am still not able to sit in a chair for long periods of time. However, I am hoping to record my general conference message and look forward to participating in this marvelous October 2023 general conference through technology.

I pray that each of us, wherever we may be, will approach this sacred weekend with our hearts full of gratitude for the privilege of hearing the gospel of Jesus Christ proclaimed by His servants. May this general conference be a time of joy and spiritual rejuvenation for you. I know that it will be for me!

According to Church Newsroom, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland will also not be attending the General Conference sessions in person.

