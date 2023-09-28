BREAKING NEWS: President Nelson not attending General Conference

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will not be attending the Saturday and Sunday sessions of the upcoming General Conference.
President Nelson announced via Facebook that he fell and injured the muscles in his lower back about three weeks ago, just two days after he turned 99 years old.
Nelson said he is unable to sit in a chair for a long period of time and will be watching the sessions via technology.
“I am hoping to record my general conference message and look forward to participating in this marvelous October 2023 general conference through technology,” Nelson said.
The full statement can be viewed on President Nelson’s Facebook page.
According to Church Newsroom, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland will also not be attending the General Conference sessions in person.