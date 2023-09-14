‘It’s time for a new generation of leaders’: Sen. Mitt Romney will not be seeking Senate re-election

Sen. Mitt Romney announced he will not be seeking Senate re-election. He said it is time for a new generation of leaders. (AP Photo)

Sen. Mitt Romney announced he will not be seeking Senate re-election on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

In January 2019, Romney started his first term in the U.S. Senate.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who has served with Romney since 2019, tweeted his thanks for Romney’s 25 years of public service.

I want to thank @SenatorRomney for his many years of public service. I wish him the very best of success in his future endeavors, and I know that his family will enjoy the opportunity to spend more time with him. https://t.co/ckVNcFSLXY — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 13, 2023

“I wish him the very best of success in his future endeavors,” Lee said.

In his video message, Romney, now 76 years old, reflected on his 25 years of government involvement and addressed what his retirement means for new Senate candidates.

“At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties,” Romney said. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

BYU student and Utah native Avery Wright said she knew Mitt Romney as a presidential candidate when she was young.

Wright said she agreed with Romney’s call for new leaders.

“We can’t expect the same people to run the country forever,” Wright said. “New people need to be trained.”

In a press release, Romney addressed several current political issues, including national debt, climate change and international conflicts. Romney served on the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations while in the Senate.

“Neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront (political conflicts),” Romney said. “The next generation of leaders must take America to the next step of global leadership.”

Romney concluded his press conference by stating his desire to keep pushing forward until his term ends in January 2025.

“I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities,” Romney said.

My message will not change. Thank you for stepping aside, Senator Romney. Onward to ensure that Utah has the America First, small government champion they deserve, and I intend to be that. — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) September 13, 2023

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announced his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. Senate race in a statement to X. He stated his plans to put America first in the Senate.

“Thank you for stepping aside, Senator Romney,” Staggs said.

Other individuals have launched exploratory committees for a potential 2024 U.S. Senate run.