Avalanche near Snowbird spurs search for skiers; no guests, employees caught in debris

Snowfall on Wasatch Mountains. Record snowfall has caused avalanches at ski resorts. (Preston Crawley)

An avalanche occurred Thursday afternoon near Snowbird ski resort, prompting interlodge and rescue efforts.

The resort confirmed via Twitter that “no guests or employees were caught in the debris” and that the avalanche was triggered outside of Snowbird’s boundaries.

Ski patrol began search and rescue efforts immediately after the avalanche occurred. The statement said the time of the avalanche was approximately 12:30 p.m. and the Chickadee lift and trail were open at the time of the avalanche. Efforts included Avalanche Rescue Dogs, Recco and probes.

Snowbird published a statement that said the avalanche was naturally occurring on the south facing, lower section of Mt. Superior and ran across SR-210 and onto the western edge of Snowbird’s Chickadee trail. SR-210 is now closed and the resort is sheltering everyone inside the lodge.

