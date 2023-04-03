Eye on the Y: BYU Sustainability Office wraps up Green Week, BYU Democrats, Republicans debate hot topics on campus

BYU Sustainability Office wraps up Green Week

Tours were given at the BYU Museum of Art for the new exhibition, Primal Forces: Earth. This was just one activity held by the BYU Sustainability Office throughout its Green Week on campus. (Photo courtesy of Bremen Leak)

Last week the BYU Sustainability Office held its second annual Green Week in support of environmental awareness.

The Sustainability Office held a variety of events a fair — an art gallery and a family home evening to help facilitate conversations on sustainability. The office had a full house at the family home evening and a lot of participants at the fair and gallery talk.

BYU Democrats, Republicans debate hot topics on campus

Here a debater aims to defend the Republican position on gun control. Each club took turns discussing different topics and responding to each other’s arguments. (Photo courtesy of Alvin Guo)

A debate was held between the BYU College Republicans and the BYU College Democrats on Thursday, March 30 at the Maeser Building.

Topics discussed included gun control, school choice, and mail-in ballots.

Alvin Guo, an officer of the BYU College Republicans said that with about 80 people in attendance, the lively debate seemed to be an exciting and thought-provoking event enjoyed by all.