Good News Thursday: Jason Derulo leaves waiter $5,000 tip, China to reopen to tourists post COVID-19 pandemic, Teen collects Lego sets for Ronald McDonald House

Jason Derulo leaves waiter $5,000 tip

(KETV, CNN Newsource)

Jordan Schaffer, a waiter at Charleston’s in West Omaha, Nebraska received the surprise of a lifetime when singer-songwriter Jason Derulo and his party of 18 came into the restaurant and gave him a $5,000 tip.

Derulo was in town after buying a stake in an upcoming Omaha women’s volleyball team. Schaffer was the group’s server.

“I couldn’t believe it. Like seeing $5,000 written out on the check was just … it was, like, heart-stopping, you know,” Schaffer said, “to see it happen to myself is just kind of bewildering.”

Schaffer plans to use the money towards his school tuition. “Tuition was actually due last week and I hadn’t been able to pay it. So getting that money just really took a lot of stress out of my life.”

China to reopen to tourists post COVID-19 pandemic

Travelers embrace as China reopens its borders to tourists after a three-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

After a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China announced that it will finally reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing visas. This decision comes after the announcement that China has “decisively beaten” the pandemic.

Wang Wenbin, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said China has “optimized measures for remote testing of people coming to China from relevant countries … all these have been well implemented, and the epidemic risk is generally controllable.”

China has plans to continue safe and orderly cross-border exchanges, and any foreigners holding visas issued before March 28, 2020, that have not expired will be allowed entry into China. This travel is expected to boost the country’s tourism and economy.

Teen collects Lego sets for Ronald McDonald House

Teenager Max Atlas collects Lego sets for families at the Ronald McDonald House, which helps families stay close to their sick children. (KMBC)

Max Atlas, a 13-year-old in Kansas City, Missouri, is collecting used and new Legos for children and families staying at the Ronald McDonald House as “positive distractions.”

“When you have someone in the hospital you may not have too much fun but these can just bring joy to you,” Atlas said.

Atlas has set up drop-off locations around the city so that members of the community can easily donate toys. He gathers the Lego donations and takes them to the Ronald McDonald house in order to bring hope and fun to the children and families in need.