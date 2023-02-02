BYU student runs local restaurant, discusses inflation

Local Provo business Bun Boiz, a restaurant selling steamed buns with a twist, was founded two years ago by BYU student Jimmy Watson.

“There’s no steamed bun shops in Provo, let alone like, an American twist on a steam bun shop,” Watson said.

Bun Boiz general manager Makenzie Jackson enjoys working with her team. Jackson started working for the business in April 2021.

“My favorite part about working at Bun Boiz is being a part of like, a culture and a business that is much more of like, a family than it is a workplace,” Jackson said.

Bun Boiz’ first popup was in February 2021. Watson said although the COVID-19 pandemic made locals cautious, he felt like people wanted something new.

“The fact that we’re like bringing something new into Provo, like, post-COVID was really awesome,” Watson said.

Post-COVID inflation has been difficult for Watson’s team and caused the price of their ingredients to go up. However, Watson wants to keep prices low for students and other local customers.

“We’re like, do we wanna raise prices, do we not, ya know?” Watson said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index increased 9.1% in a year, the largest 12-month increase since 1981.

“We don’t have all the answers, so trying to find the answers,” Jackson said of what they are doing to find balance.

However, Watson encourages entrepreneurs to just get started.



“A lot of people just, kinda get scared of like, the actual starting process and once you get started it really like, changes everything,” Watson said.