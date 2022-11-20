Utah reacts to Colorado gay nightclub shooting that kills 5, injures 25

Police enter Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, as they continue to investigate the Saturday night shooting that left several people dead and multiple others injured. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

Five people were killed and 25 injured at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said in a press briefing Sunday morning that the casualty numbers are not final.

Equality Utah Executive Director Troy Williams addressed the shooting in a statement posted on social media.

“We are watching the news unfold from Colorado with horror and anger,” Williams said. “Our hearts are breaking, once again, as our community is being targeted by a senseless act of hate and violence. We send our love to the victims and their families.”

Williams also addressed LGBTQ Utahns and said they have so much beauty to contribute to the world. “We will not allow another act of violence to make us cower and hide,” he said.

Governor Cox posted in a Tweet that he and his wife are praying for the LGTBQ community, labeling the shooting a “senseless tragedy.”

FBI Denver tweeted Sunday that they are aware of the incident and assisting the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also responded to the situation via Twitter, expressing condolence and devastation towards the violent act.

“Salt Lake City mourns with our friends in Colorado Springs, and stands with the LGBTQ community everyday,” Mendenhall said.

The shooting happened minutes before the start of the nationally recognized annual Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annual on Nov. 20 to remember transgender individuals who have lost their lives due to violence against the transgender community.