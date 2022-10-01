Hope, love, faith emphasized during Saturday evening session of General Conference

Church leaders and the Youth Choir of South Jordan Utah sit on the stand in the Conference Center. The congregation shown in attendance at the Saturday evening session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference. (Claire Ricks)

Church leaders shared messages of willingness, faith, service and drawing closer to the Savior during the Saturday evening session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



The music for the special evening session was sung by a choir comprised of youth and primary children from South Jordan, Utah.



Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé began the session discussing the importance of caring for others and the earth. “Our stewardship over God’s creations also includes, at its pinnacle, a sacred duty to love, respect, and care for all human beings with whom we share the earth,” he said.

First counselor in the Young Women General Presidency, Sister Michelle D. Craig, shared a heartfelt message of hope. “If the thought of taking action amid your pain feels impossible, please let your action be to reach out for help,” she said. “Trials do not mean that the plan is failing; they are part of the plan meant to help me seek God.”

Elder Kevin W. Pearson of the Seventy invited individuals to focus on being willing disciples. “Willingness to focus on the Savior is so crucial, it is the central message of the two most quoted scriptures in the Church—the sacrament prayers,” he said.

Following Elder Pearson’s talk, the youth choir and congregation joined together and sang “Redeemer of Israel.”

Elder Denelson Silva Of the Seventy invited young men and women to not postpone preparing to serve the Lord as a missionary.

In addition to full-time missions, Elder Silva reminded young men and young women to “not minimize the importance of a service mission, for service missions also provide indescribable experiences,” Silva said.

The final speaker, Elder Neil L. Andersen Of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, encouraged members to draw closer to the Savior. “We realize that as evil increases in the world, our spiritual survival, and the spiritual survival of those we love, will require that we more fully nurture, fortify, and strengthen the roots of our faith in Jesus Christ,” he said.

In his final remarks, Andersen quoted President Russell M. Nelson: “It will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting, and constant influence of the Holy Ghost.”

In recent years, Saturday evening sessions have alternated between priesthood sessions, women’s sessions and combined general sessions the for all members of the Church. Both this evening session and last October’s evening session were for all members. The first combined session took place virtually in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.