Leaders emphasize focusing on Jesus Christ during General Conference Saturday morning session

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and general authorities sit on the stand in the Conference Center. This morning the 192nd Semiannual General Conference was broadcast to viewers around the world. (BYUtv)

Church leaders shared words of guidance and love in the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference.

The beginning of the conference was filled with thoughts on the importance of service, with President Dallin H. Oaks stating, “God inspires many organizations and individuals to do good.”

The choir echoed President Oaks’ thoughts through the hymn “Have I Done Any Good in the World Today?”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf announced a new version of the pamphlet “For the Strength of Youth.” He explained that this pamphlet helps youth focus on the foundation for their choices, which he emphasized should be Jesus Christ.

The focus on building a foundation on Jesus Christ continued with Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

“Jesus Christ is both the purpose of our focus and the intent of our destination,” Sister Browning said.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared remarks regarding the Holy Ghost and its power to guide and direct our lives. He explained the importance of staying in one’s own runway for revelation, seeking personal revelation and heeding the counsel of the prophet.

Elder Rafael E. Pino and Elder Hugo Montoya, both of the Seventy, shared the importance of staying on the covenant path, which leads back to Heavenly Father.

Elder Pino shared that the “normal” things in our life should be the ones that keep one on the covenant path. Some of the “normal” habits church members should incorporate, according to Pino, include personal and family scripture study, personal and family prayer, attending sacrament meeting weekly, spending time in the temple and doing family history work.

Elder Montoya’s remarks centered around the love God has for each of His children.

“[Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ] hope we will choose to keep our covenants and return to Their presence,” Elder Montoya said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed the importance of studying the Book of Mormon, sharing that President Russell M. Nelson gives the gift of the Book of Mormon to nearly all those he comes in contact with.

“I invite you, ‘this day,’ to give a Book of Mormon to your friends and family, associates at work, your soccer coach or the produce man at your market,” Elder Rasband said. “When you hand them a Book of Mormon, you are opening their minds and hearts to the word of God.”

President Nelson closed the session by affirming the teachings of Jesus Christ regarding abuse, stating that it is a grievous sin. He also declared that God is the source of all truth and promised that conferencegoers would hear truth during the following sessions of conference.

“From this pulpit today and tomorrow you will continue to hear truth,” President Nelson said. “Please make notes of thoughts that catch your attention and those that come into your mind and stay in your heart. Prayerfully ask the Lord to confirm that you have heard is true.”