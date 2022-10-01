Elder Uchtdorf announces updated ‘For the Strength of Youth’ pamphlet

The new “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet is available on the gospel library app. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf announced the release of the new “For the Strength of Youth” during the Saturday morning session of general conference on Oct. 1. (Megan Zaugg)

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf announced the release of an updated “For the Strength of Youth” pamphlet during the Saturday morning session of General Conference on Oct. 1.

According to Elder Uchtdorf, the new guide is titled “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices” and is meant for youth between the ages of 11 to 18.

“To help you find the way and to help you make Christ’s doctrine the guiding influence in your life, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has prepared a new resource, a revised version of For the Strength of Youth,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

According to a press release from Church Newsroom, “The new youth guide is now available digitally in the ‘Youth’ section of Gospel Library and at youth.churchofjesuschrist.org in 50 languages.” During the rest of 2022, printed copies will be shipped to units worldwide to distribute to all youth in the Church and additional copies of the guide may be ordered from the Church store website.

The Church's redesigned "For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices" is meant to teach gospel principles and invite youth to make decisions for themselves supported by personal revelation.

According to the pamphlet, “the purpose of For the Strength of Youth is not to give you a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ about every possible choice you might face.” The new guide is meant to invite youth to “live in a higher and holier way.”

The guide opens with a message from the First Presidency and includes six sections titled: “Making inspired choices”; “Jesus Christ will help you”; “Love God, love your neighbor”; “Walk in God’s light”; “Your body is sacred” and “Truth will make you free.” It ends with message about finding joy in Christ.

Each of the six sections of the new guide are organized into three distinct parts: (1) Eternal truths, (2) Invitations and (3) Promised blessings.

The format of each setion of the new guide will be first to describe the eternal truths, second list invitations and third promise blessings for following those invitations.

At the end of the guide, the temple recommend questions for youth are listed, as well as the Young Women’s theme, the Aaronic Priesthood Quorum theme and the 10 commandments.

“Is it wrong to have rules? Of course not,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “We all need them every day, but it is wrong to focus only on rules instead of focusing on the Savior.”

Elder Uchtdorf said the youth need to know the “whys” and “hows” and then consider the consequences of their choices.

“The ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide can help as you seek inspiration about how your unique, divinely appointed purposes can best be fulfilled through your life and lifestyle decisions,” Young Men General President Steven J. Lund said. “Being known as God’s ‘peculiar people’ is a compliment. It may mean standing out from the crowd as you say through your choices whom it is you follow.”

The guide closes with a statement that says “with each step toward Him, you will feel closer to the Spirit and your covenant relationship with God will become stronger.”