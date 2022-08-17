Good News Thursday: Police boat rescues stranded groom, dog missing for 2 months is found alive inside a cave

Police boat rescues stranded groom

Officer Joe Matthews from the Boston Police Department came to the rescue of a groom in danger of missing his own wedding this past weekend.

The groom, Patrick Mahoney, was riding the boat which was supposed to take him to the island where his bride-to-be was waiting for him, when the boat broke down.

Along with Mahoney, the photographer, DJ, groomsmen and floral arrangements were also stuck on the mainland.

“They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day,” Mahoney told The Boston Globe.

Matthews transported more than a dozen people to the island on his police boat so that Mahoney’s marriage celebration could go on as scheduled.

“It was good to get a nice call for a change and help people out,” Matthews said. “They seemed happy, and we were happy we could do it. It all worked out.”

Scientists claim new climate law may is likely to reduce warming

President Joe Biden signed a U.S. law on Tuesday which included massive incentives for clean energy.

According to a climate scientist who led an independent analysis on the package, these incentives should reduce future global warming “not a lot, but not insignificantly either.”

“This is the biggest thing to happen to the U.S. on climate policy,” said Bill Hare, the Australia-based director of Climate Analytics which puts out the tracker. “When you think back over the last decades, you know, not wanting to be impolite, there’s a lot of talk, but not much action.”

Dog missing for 2 months is found alive inside a cave

Dog owner Jeff Bonhert had lost all hope of finding his dog Abby when two months after she went missing, people found her in a Missouri cave.

The almost 14-year-old dog managed to survive nearly 60 days out on her own, in a barren, pitch-dark, 58-degree Fahrenheit cave.

When Abby went missing in early June, Bonhert posted about it on Facebook and was contacted by Gerry Keene and other people who found her on Aug. 6.

“She was just lying there curled up in a ball,” Keene recalled. “She lifted her head and looked at us but she didn’t respond to verbal commands. She looked like she was pretty close to being done.”