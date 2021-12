By Alexandria Sorensen

(Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Youtube Channel)

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting their annual Christmas devotional on Sunday.

The devotional will be broadcast on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The program includes messages from Church leaders, and the music performed by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

The program can be viewed on BYUtv or online.