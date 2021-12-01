Utah TSA releases new calendar featuring airport service dogs

By Amy Griffin

The Transportation Security Administration, better known as TSA, released its twenty-year celebration calendar featuring twelve of their furrier agents and one of them is a local.

Meet Hilbert, Alona, and Badger. They are just a few of the good boys and girls keeping airline passengers safe. There is also Marty, a German short-haired pointer stationed locally at the Salt Lake City International Airport. He goes cross-eyed and steals a bite of pizza every time he smells it.

The 2022 calendar is available as a printable pdf on the agency’s website.