The Church of Jesus Christ’s annual “Light the World” initiative has started

By Emma Evans

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s annual “Light the World” initiative is underway.

The theme this year is “Light the World with Love” and features a calendar of daily service ideas starting on Wednesday and goes until Christmas day.

This year there is a new children’s calendar to help all family members get involved. To participate in this initiative people can print out the service calendar, go to one of the giving machines or discover the meaning behind the message of “Light the World.”

For more information on any of these things, go to the Church’s website.