New temple to be built in Ephraim, Utah

A new temple will be built in Ephraim, Utah, President Russell M. Nelson announced May 1. The news came via a prerecorded video released to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in central Utah. President Nelson also announced the new temple on Instagram and Facebook.

“This temple will be a blessing in the lives of families and individuals in this area,” President Nelson said in a Facebook post.

The addition of a temple in Ephraim will benefit nearby Snow College students as well as the area’s growing Church membership, the prophet said. The Manti Temple roughly seven miles southwest of Ephraim will undergo renovations beginning in October.

In the video released today the prophet added that the adjustments to the Manti Temple and the addition of a temple in Ephraim “will expand future opportunities for members in this temple district to participate in sacred temple ordinances.”

This adjustment will also allow the Church to preserve “the unique classical character and useful life of the historic Manti Utah Temple,” President Nelson said. Many future details have yet to be decided, he added.

The Ephraim temple will be the 252nd temple in the Church and the 27th temple in Utah.