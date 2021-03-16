BYU student killed in Provo car crash

1 of 4

A 22-year-old BYU student was killed in a car accident today in Provo.

The student was exiting the drive-through at Taco Bell on 900 East when the driver of a black Tacoma struck the driver’s side of the vehicle in a T-bone accident. The student was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

The truck driver is a 51-year-old Provo resident and sustained minor injuries.

Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King confirmed the deceased driver was a BYU student. His identity has not yet been released.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. An investigation is ongoing, but King said the heavy rain at the time of the accident could have been a factor.

“If there’s anything I would say to citizens it’s to remember when we have inclement weather to slow down to accommodate weather conditions,” King said. “Use extra caution on the roadway.”