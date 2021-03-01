Outside the Outbreak: Bill proposes new state park, several killed at Myanmar protests

Jazz say they will investigate allegation of bigoted comment

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks with his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Utah Jazz said they will “thoroughly investigate” an allegation from former NBA player Elijah Millsap that longtime team executive Dennis Lindsey directed a bigoted statement toward him during an end-of-season exit interview in 2015.

Millsap, the brother of former Jazz standout and current Denver forward Paul Millsap, made the allegation in a tweet Feb. 24. Millsap alleged that Lindsey, then the team’s general manager, said “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana.”

Lindsey, now the team’s executive vice president, has denied saying that.

New ‘Utahraptor’ state park could be coming to Moab area

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2010, file photo, snow covers delicate Arch at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. Arches National Park may soon have a new neighbor, due to a new bill heading through the Utah legislature. “Utahraptor State Park,” proposed by Rep. Steve Eliason would be a new recreational area in Moab and Utah’s 44th state park, comprised of 6,500 acres, trails of every kind and campgrounds. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Arches National Park may soon have a new neighbor, due to a new bill heading through the Utah legislature.

“Utahraptor State Park,” proposed by Rep. Steve Eliason (R-Sandy), would be a new recreational area in Moab and Utah’s 44th state park, comprised of 6,500 acres, trails of every kind and campgrounds, the Spectrum newspaper reported.

“This bill has been over 100 million years in the making, and its time has come,” Rep. Eliason said on the House floor on Feb. 23.

UN: At least 18 killed by Myanmar forces in several cities

Protesters shout slogans as police arrive during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Police in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on demonstrators against this month’s military takeover, deploying early and in force on Saturday as protesters sought to assemble in the country’s two biggest cities and elsewhere. (AP Photo)

Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Feb. 28 as they sought to break up protests against the military’s seizure of power, and a U.N. human rights official said it had “credible information” that at least 18 people were killed and 30 were wounded.

That would be the highest single-day death toll among protesters who are demanding that the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi be restored to power after being ousted by a Feb. 1 coup. About 1,000 people are believed to have been detained Feb. 28.

“Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku,” the U.N. Human Rights Office said in a statement referring to several cities, adding that the forces also used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and stun grenades.

Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction

Some of the students that were not kidnapped from a Government Girls Junior Secondary School following an attack by gunmen in Jangebe, Nigeria, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Gunmen abducted 317 girls from a boarding school in northern Nigeria on Friday, police said, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation.(AP Photo/ Ibrahim Mansur)

Gunmen abducted 317 girls from a boarding school in northern Nigeria on Friday, police said, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation.

Police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the girls after the attack at the Government Girls Junior Secondary School in Jangebe town, according to a police spokesman in Zamfara state, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the number abducted.

Resident Musa Mustapha said the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from interfering while the gunmen spent several hours at the school. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.