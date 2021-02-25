Provo police officer shot, being treated

Provo police officers set barriers at the corner of 900 East and Center Street. The area was blocked off this afternoon after a police officer was shot in the line of duty. (Cassidy Wixom)

A Provo police officer was shot in the line of duty this afternoon and is being treated at a local hospital.

Officer John Oseguera is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Utah Valley Hospital. Oseguera, in his second year with the Provo Police Department, was wounded by shrapnel and two gunshot wounds.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 900 East and 80 South at 12:51 p.m. following several third-party reports of a suspicious male acting “erratically” and shooting out a window. The suspect retreated into his home when officers arrived, and then he began shooting at them. He was in possession of at least two guns.

The suspect was also shot in the altercation and was transported to a local hospital after being taken into custody. No preliminary information is available concerning the identity of the suspect.

“I’d like to express my absolute appreciation and admiration for every man and woman who puts on the uniform to defend this city every day,” Provo Police Chief Rich Ferguson said in a press conference.

“We are well served by our police department. I am proud of their actions today and every day,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said.

An investigation led by the Utah County OICI Protocol Team is now underway.

Officers closed off roads surrounding the scene and kept the public at a distance immediately following the incident.