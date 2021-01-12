Cougars in the pros: Takitaki and Hill advance in NFL playoffs

Both former Cougars in action during the NFL wildcard weekend won and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs. Follow along with “Cougars in the pros” during the remainder of the postseason to see if a BYU alumnus will hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Football

Linebacker Sione Takitaki tallied three total tackles, one pass defend and a game-sealing interception for the Cleveland Browns in a 48-31 upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Takitaki’s fourth-quarter interception did not go unnoticed, as four-time NBA champion Lebron James shouted out the former Cougar on Twitter.

Quarterback Taysom Hill had four carries for 15 yards and two receptions for five yards for the New Orleans Saints in a 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. Hill also lost a fumble as he was sacked on his lone pass attempt in the game.

Several members of BYU Football’s nationally-ranked 2020 team declared for the 2021 NFL Draft in recent weeks, including quarterback Zach Wilson, who is projected to go in the first round, wide receiver Dax Milne, offensive linemen Brady Christensen and Tristen Hoge, and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.

Basketball

Jimmer Fredette tallied 26 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal in the Shanghai Sharks’ 122-96 loss to Beikong.

Elijah Bryant had five points, one rebound and one assist for Maccabi Tel Aviv in an 85-73 win over ALBA Berlin in Euroleague action.

TJ Haws had three points, three assists and two rebounds for Trefl Sopot in its 95-73 loss to Stal Ostrow in Polish league play.

The Erie BayHawks of the NBA G-League confirmed that Yoeli Childs is on the team’s roster for the 2021 season as a “flex assignment” from the Washington Wizards. They will begin playing in a “bubble” in Orlando next month.

Brandon Davies hasn’t played since Dec. 16 due to injury, but his post on Twitter hints at a return in the near future.