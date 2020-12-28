By Caleb Turner

BYU Women’s Basketball opens WCC play with 70-46 rout of USF

BYU Women’s Basketball played its first home game in over two weeks on Monday against San Francisco, beating the Dons 70-46 to open West Coast Conference play with a win.

Shaylee Gonzales led the team in points with 16, while Lauren Gustin had a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Paisley Harding added 15 points as the other scorer in double digits.

BYU had a 9-0 run early in the game to jump out to a 13-4 lead, with Sara Hamson and Gustin establishing their presence down low early with points in the paint. Gustin nearly had a double-double in the first half alone with nine points and eight rebounds late in the second quarter. The Cougars led 31-23 at the half.

Gustin officially got her double-double early in the second half, and BYU went on a major run in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead. Harding converted an and-one to give the Cougars their largest lead of 16, 46-30, with 4:10 to go in the third.

BYU dominated the game in the paint but struggled to hit from distance early on, missing its first seven 3-pointers. Tegan Graham made the Cougars’ first three in the final minute of the third quarter to take a 20-point lead, 55-35.

With a comfortable lead, BYU head coach Jeff Judkins was able to rotate in several young players to give them experience and time on the court during the fourth quarter.

The Cougars continue WCC play on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. MST against Santa Clara in the Marriott Center. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

BYU Women’s Basketball opens WCC play with 70-46 rout of USF

Basketball Caleb Turner - 0
BYU Women's Basketball played its first home game in over two weeks against San Francisco, beating the Dons 70-46 to open WCC play with a win.
Read more

BYU football players and coaches show support following death of Utah running back

Breaking News Caleb Turner - 0
The University of Utah announced that star running back Ty Jordan passed away tragically, and BYU football players and fans were quick to show support.
Read more

BYU Men’s Basketball defeats Weber State 87-79 to sweep in-state opponents

Basketball Caleb Turner - 0
BYU Men's Basketball finished its non-conference schedule with an 87-79 win over Weber State at Vivint Smart Home Arena to move to 9-2 on the season.
Read more

BYU Football ends magical season with 49-23 win over UCF in Boca Raton Bowl

Football Caleb Turner - 0
BYU Football ended an impressive 11-1 season with a dominant 49-23 win over Central Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Florida.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email