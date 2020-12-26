BYU football players and coaches show support following death of Utah running back

The University of Utah announced Saturday that star freshman running back Ty Jordan passed away tragically at the age of 19, and members of the BYU football community were quick to share messages of both sadness and support on social media.

“My heart goes out to all of you and I pray for you at this time of Ty’s passing,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a tweet. “Much love Utes. Peace be with Ty’s family and loved ones.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ty's friends and family and @Utah_Football.



Rest in Peace Ty. https://t.co/cL38V5Yw3s — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 26, 2020

Jordan had a breakout campaign for the Utes this season, earning Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Freshman of the Year. Despite not playing against the Utes this season, several BYU players offered their condolences on Twitter.

“Rest in love Ty Jordan,” senior captain Isaiah Kaufusi said. “Love the way he played the game of football. Fly high King.”

Tight ends Kyle Griffitts and Masen Wake joined in as well, with Griffitts offering “prayers for Ty Jordan and his family,” and Wake saying, “Rest in heaven Ty Jordan.”

BYU coaches spoke on Twitter as well, including wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.

“My heart is hurting for his family,” Sitake said. “My sincerest condolences to Utah Football and the Jordan family.”

Tuiaki offered prayers for the Jordan family as well as the Utah players and coaches as they “cope with this tragedy.”

BYU fans were among the strongest voices of support for a fallen member of a rival team, with many saying some version of “Today we are all Utah/Ty Jordan fans,” and changing their Twitter profile photos to a photo of Jordan or the “U” logo.

A GoFundMe was started for Jordan’s family in the aftermath of his unexpected passing.