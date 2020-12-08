Tips for finding an off-campus apartment

Apartment hunting is a big part of college life. (Bailey Granneman via Unsplash)

If you’ve lived the dorm life, you know it’s a very different world from all those romanticized depictions in the movies. For some students, it’s a perfect fit. Others may find it crowded and loud, with a lack of privacy. A few semesters (or years) living in the dorms can become a few too many, and at some point in every student’s college career, it’s time to seek off-campus housing. Looking for your first off-campus apartment is an exciting time, but it might not be easy if you’re unsure about where to begin. Here are some tips to get you started on your new adventure.

On-campus resources

As it turns out, some of the best resources for leaving campus can be found right there on your campus. The student body is composed of all sorts of students from many backgrounds, and a good portion of them live off-campus.

Your friends and classmates can be the best sources of information on this subject. If you know anyone who lives in a nearby apartment and regularly commutes to class, hit them up. They’ll be acquainted with the specifics of their apartment, and they might have some insights about the landlord or agency they rent from. Ask questions and have conversations, and you’ll start to get a picture of what off-campus apartment living is like for fellow students.

Many college campuses also have housing resources available, so visit your housing office and inquire. Your college wants to make sure you have a place to live and that you can make it to class. They can recommend popular apartments and might already have a placement program where they can assist you with the whole process.

Local searches

Your local Craigslist is a start. Many towns have housing-related Facebook groups you can join. Local landlords and rental agencies will share their listings. You can give them a call, direct message, or email to inquire about any listings that are attractive to you.

Other students often post on local pages if they’re in search of a roommate. In that case, if you’re interested, you can contact the poster and arrange to meet up and take a look at the prospective rental. Many students find this is a great way to transition off-campus. (Remember to use your discretion when setting up meetings online. Bring a buddy, or meet in a public place. Remember to always follow your instincts!)

Apartment-finding websites are a reliable way to browse apartments for rent in your town. You can sort by price or by distance from your college. There are usually good, clear pictures of the interiors and exteriors of the rentals, and you can generally find newly built or even fully furnished apartments. There might even be promotional move-in deals for students.

Have an idea of what you want

If you’re paying for your apartment out of a job paycheck, your budget is probably going to be the most important consideration in your search. A common rule for budgeting your rent is to calculate your monthly income, then divide it by three. Your rent shouldn’t exceed one-third of the money you make each month. You’ll also need money for food, gas (if commuting), school supplies, and maybe a little for fun. Sometimes apartments will include the cost of water and electricity in their rental price, but most of the time, you’ll need additional funds to pay those bills separately. Again, this only applies if you’re going to be working to pay for an apartment.

What about roommate situations? If you’re going to have roommates, make sure you’re at least somewhat compatible. You might want roommates in your age range, or you might need a pet-free apartment due to allergies. Do you need an apartment that’s within walking distance, or you have a car for commuting?

When you choose an apartment and sign a lease, read the agreement carefully and be sure all the terms are acceptable to you. It may be a six-month or year-long lease. Some agencies require a credit check. It’s a good idea to take a look at what your particular needs are and narrow down your search accordingly.

Most importantly, never feel embarrassed to ask as many questions as you have. Almost everyone understands that a first-time apartment search can be overwhelming at times. Ask away and happy searching!