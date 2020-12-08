Cougars in the pros: Taysom Hill throws first passing touchdowns of NFL career

BYU Football alumni made an impact both on offense and defense in the NFL this week, with Taysom Hill throwing his first touchdowns and Kyle Van Noy getting three sacks. Follow along with us week by week as we share notable stats and stories from BYU alumni in the pros.

Football

Quarterback Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints to a 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons with a pair of touchdown passes, the first of his professional career. He excelled offensively in his third consecutive start, with 232 passing yards and 83 rushing yards. The team is now 3-0 with Hill starting at QB.

That's two Taysom passing TDs for those counting at home ✌️@T_Hill4 ⏩ @JaredCook89 | 📺: Fox pic.twitter.com/N5WGnBNcmP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 6, 2020

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had a career day on the defensive side of the ball with three sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals. He led the Miami Dolphins to a 19-7 victory with eight solo tackles, five of which were for a loss of yards.

Running back Jamaal Williams had 26 rushing yards and 10 receiving yards for the Green Bay Packers in a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Safety Daniel Sorenson of the Kansas City Chiefs had five tackles and two hits on the quarterback in their 22-16 win against the Denver Broncos.

Linebacker Fred Warner recovered a fumble, had a hit on the quarterback and contributed six tackles for the San Francisco 49ers in a 34-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Linebacker Harvey Langi of the New York Jets had eight total tackles, including four solo, in a 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki gave the Cleveland Browns four tackles in their 41-35 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback Michael Davis contributed four tackles in the Chargers’ 45-0 loss to the New Engand Patriots.

Basketball

Jimmer Fredette had a career-high 15 assists to go along with his 24 points, seven rebounds, five steals and one block for the Shanghai Sharks in a 102-96 loss to Sichuan.

Elijah Bryant is making an impact overseas, scoring 18 points alongside six rebounds, one assist and one steal in his most recent outing. He scored 11 of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s final 12 points to get a narrow victory over Crvena Zvezda.

Brandon Davies of Barcelona scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 73-62 win over his former team, Zalgiris Kaunas.

Jake Toolson and Yoeli Childs are both continuing to participate in NBA training camps this week, Toolson with the Utah Jazz and Childs with the Washington Wizards.

Jake Toolson in Utah Jazz colors 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AHGo7GIj3q — Ensign Hoops (@EnsignHoops) December 7, 2020

Soccer

BYU women’s soccer alumnus Michele Vasconcelos is moving with the Utah Royals of the NWSL to Kansas City under new ownership. Vasconcelos was the first and only Utah native to play for the Royals when she made her debut in October.