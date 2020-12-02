Provo City Council voices support of preserving Bridal Veil Falls

Bridal Veil Falls is a 607-foot tall waterfall that is located a few miles up Provo Canyon and is currently owned by Utah County. (Eliza Fellows)

The Provo City Council voiced its strong support for preserving Bridal Veil Falls as the Utah County Commission is considering a conservation easement.

At a City Council meeting on Dec. 1, the council unanimously passed a resolution which expressed its support for the commission placing a conservation easement on Bridal Veil Falls.

A conservation easement is a legally binding agreement created by the land owner to permanently limit the use of the land in order to preserve it. The land is currently owned by Utah County after it was bought from a private owner for $2.4 million in 2015, according to the Daily Herald.

County Commissioner Nathan Ivie proposed the easement at the commission’s meeting on Nov. 18. The commission will discuss the easement and other proposals for the property at a public hearing on Dec. 9.

One of those alternative proposals comes Richard Losee, the owner of the Cirque Lodge addiction recovery centers, which he first proposed at a commission meeting in 2019. Losee wants to build a recovery lodge at the top of the falls and a tram to the facility.

While Provo does own property adjacent and leading up to Bridal Veil Falls, the city has no official say in what is done with the falls as it is owned by the county. But council chair George Handley said the council felt it was necessary to express its united support for preserving the land because of the value it adds to the community.

“We were concerned enough that we wanted to issue a resolution and also write a letter to the county commission to let them know our feelings about this,” he said.

“The Provo City Municipal Council recognizes the value of protecting and preserving elements of the natural environment for the enjoyment of residents, visitors and future generations,” reads the resolution passed Dec. 1.

Councilman Dave Sewell said all of the emails he has received from Provo residents about the falls are in favor of the easement.

“Even though the public is just barely beginning to find out about the possibility of this being sold to a private developer, we’re already getting many, many expressions of support for preservation. I haven’t seen one message yet saying that what we should do is sell that off for private development,” he said.

The Utah County Commission will hold a public hearing regarding Bridal Veil Falls on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.