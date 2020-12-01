Cougars in the pros: Three touchdowns from BYU alumni in NFL

BYU Football alumni scored three touchdowns in the NFL this week, with two from Taysom Hill and one from Jamaal Williams. Follow along with us week by week as we show the notable stats and stories from BYU alumni in the pros.

Football

Quarterback Taysom Hill had 78 passing yards and 44 rushing yards in his second start for the New Orleans Saints, running for two touchdowns in the 31-3 win over the Denver Broncos. He has four touchdowns in two starts.

Taysom Hill is the Saints’ goal-line running back it seems. Four rushing touchdowns in two games, but no passing scores yet for the former Cougar. #CougarsInThePros https://t.co/8vh9FG7orJ — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) November 29, 2020

Running back Jamaal Williams had 17 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown for the Green Bay Packers in a 41-25 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers had six tackles, including four solo, and a quarterback hit in a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Safety Daniel Sorensen led the Kansas City Chiefs with seven tackles, including four solo, in a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Michael Davis of the Los Angeles Chargers had four tackles, including two solo, and a pass defended in a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Linebacker Harvey Langi continues to take advantage of increased opportunities with the New York Jets, leading the team with eight tackles, including three solo, and a fumble recovery in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

New York Jets’ Harvey Langi, top, center, celebrates his fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had five total tackles, including two solo, and a quarterback hit for the Miami Dolphins in the 20-3 win over the New York Jets.

Basketball

Elijah Bryant had the best game of his career so far in Israel this week, filling the stat sheet with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal, a block and four 3-pointers for Maccabi Tel Aviv. He shot a hyper-efficient 9-for-10 from the field. He reportedly had an offer to join the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA training camp, but decided to stay in Israel.

Yoeli Childs officially signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards, giving him a spot in training camp starting this week and the opportunity to play for the Wizards’ G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

Jake Toolson officially signed his Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz, allowing him to stay in the same state he played college basketball in, either in the NBA or the G-League affiliate Salt Lake Stars.

Zac Seljaas parted ways with Slovakian club BC Prievidza after averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.

“I am very sorry that Zac has decided to terminate his contract with BC Prievidza. He did so for family reasons,” general manager Marko Batina said in a statement. “In the summer, he and his wife gave birth to a child, and their plans to come to Slovakia became complicated by the current situation in the world. Of course, the family is always a priority and that is why we complied with his request to return home.”