BYU Women’s Basketball struggles in 77-48 loss to Washington

BYU Women’s Basketball took on the University of Washington at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas on Saturday, losing 77-48 to the Huskies to start the season 1-1.

Sophomore Lauren Gustin had a double-double for the Cougars with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore star Shaylee Gonzales scored just five points after dropping 30 the previous night in a win over LSU in her return from an ACL injury.

UW got out to a 12-4 start midway through the first quarter as BYU struggled to find the bottom of the net. Paisley Johnson Harding was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to bring BYU within three, 17-14, in the final two minutes of the first quarter, but the Huskies extended the lead to 22-14 going into the second quarter.

Gonzales scored her first points in the second quarter after starting the game 0-for-6. Kaylee Smiler went 2-for-2 on threes in the first half to keep the Cougars within single digits of the Huskies. Gustin and Harding both had nine points heading into halftime down 37-31. BYU outscored UW 17-15 in the second quarter.

Both teams struggled to score the ball efficiently in the first half, with shooting percentages at or below 40% from both the field and the 3-point line. UW out-rebounded BYU 21-12 through two quarters.

The Huskies went on a 10-0 run early in the second half to increase their lead to double digits, 47-34, midway through the third quarter. Gustin was the first Cougar in double digits with 11 points on efficient 5-for-6 shooting. BYU was outscored 24-10 in the third quarter and the Cougars were unable to bring the game back within single digits.

UW extended the lead to 20 points for the first time early in the fourth quarter, 61-41. Guard Tameiya Sadler paced the Huskies with 23 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-3 on threes.

With the Husky lead reaching 28 points in the latter half of the fourth quarter, BYU head coach Jeff Judkins elected to rotate in a new group of players and give the starters a rest. The Cougars were held without a field goal for the final three minutes of the game.

Starting guards Gonzales, Harding and Maria Albiero shot a combined 5-for-31 from the field against the Huskies. Gustin led the Cougars in all the major statistical categories with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

BYU travels to Logan for its next game on Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. MT against the Utah State Aggies.