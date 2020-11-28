By Caleb Turner

BYU Women’s Basketball struggles in 77-48 loss to Washington

BYU Women’s Basketball took on the University of Washington at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas on Saturday, losing 77-48 to the Huskies to start the season 1-1.

Sophomore Lauren Gustin had a double-double for the Cougars with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore star Shaylee Gonzales scored just five points after dropping 30 the previous night in a win over LSU in her return from an ACL injury.

UW got out to a 12-4 start midway through the first quarter as BYU struggled to find the bottom of the net. Paisley Johnson Harding was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to bring BYU within three, 17-14, in the final two minutes of the first quarter, but the Huskies extended the lead to 22-14 going into the second quarter.

Gonzales scored her first points in the second quarter after starting the game 0-for-6. Kaylee Smiler went 2-for-2 on threes in the first half to keep the Cougars within single digits of the Huskies. Gustin and Harding both had nine points heading into halftime down 37-31. BYU outscored UW 17-15 in the second quarter.

Both teams struggled to score the ball efficiently in the first half, with shooting percentages at or below 40% from both the field and the 3-point line. UW out-rebounded BYU 21-12 through two quarters.

The Huskies went on a 10-0 run early in the second half to increase their lead to double digits, 47-34, midway through the third quarter. Gustin was the first Cougar in double digits with 11 points on efficient 5-for-6 shooting. BYU was outscored 24-10 in the third quarter and the Cougars were unable to bring the game back within single digits.

UW extended the lead to 20 points for the first time early in the fourth quarter, 61-41. Guard Tameiya Sadler paced the Huskies with 23 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-3 on threes.

With the Husky lead reaching 28 points in the latter half of the fourth quarter, BYU head coach Jeff Judkins elected to rotate in a new group of players and give the starters a rest. The Cougars were held without a field goal for the final three minutes of the game.

Starting guards Gonzales, Harding and Maria Albiero shot a combined 5-for-31 from the field against the Huskies. Gustin led the Cougars in all the major statistical categories with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

BYU travels to Logan for its next game on Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. MT against the Utah State Aggies.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

Barcello leads BYU to 82-60 win over UVU

Basketball Cameron Muh - 0
BYU Men's Basketball won its third game in four days, beating cross-town rival Utah Valley 82-60 in the UCCU Crosstown Clash on Saturday.
Read more

Gonzales’ 30 points lead BYU to victory over LSU in season opener

Basketball Cameron Muh - 0
BYU Women's Basketball opened its season with a 67-51 win over LSU in the South Point Shootout, with Shaylee Gonzales scoring 30 points in her return.
Read more

BYU beats New Orleans behind five players in double figures

Basketball Cameron Muh - 0
BYU Basketball got off to a 2-0 start on the season after beating New Orleans 86-61 in the Marriott Center on Thanksgiving night.
Read more

Cougars tie program 3-point record in 108-59 win over Westminster

Basketball Cameron Muh - 0
BYU Men's Basketball opened its season with a dominant 108-59 win over Westminster. The Cougars hit 18 3-pointers to tie the BYU record.
Read more
