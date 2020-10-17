-Newsline SportsFootballNewsSports Preview of BYU football matchup with Houston By Emme Franks - October 17, 2020 64 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp View this post on Instagram BYU Football looks to remain undefeated as they play at Houston tonight. Sportsline's Emme Franks has a preview of the matchup. #Sportsline #BYUFOOTBALL A post shared by Newsline (@byunewsline) on Oct 16, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT BYU Football looks to remain undefeated as they play at Houston tonight. Sportsline’s Emme Franks has a preview of the matchup.