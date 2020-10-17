Fremont High women’s soccer beats Lone Peak High in quarters

Fremont high school beat Lone Peak high school 2-1 in the quarter finals of 6A Utah high school women's soccer #SportsLine #BYUNewsLine #ElevenNews #WomensVarsitySoccer Posted by ElevenNews on Friday, October 16, 2020

HIGHLAND, UTAH — Fremont High School beat Lone Peak High School 2-1 in the quarter finals of 6A Utah high school women’s soccer on Thursday evening, booking a ticket to the semifinals which will be played on October 20, at Rio Tinto stadium.

The game was played at Lone Peak High School’s newly renovated field.

Fremont was the first to score, with #19 Peyton Ivins writing her name on the score sheet, followed by her teammate Brooklyn Robinson making it two nil. Lacy Fox pulled back one for Lone Peak High School before the end of the first half.

Coach Shantel Jolley of Lone Peak women’s soccer team said players made a few mistakes at the beginning of the game, which resulted in first quick goals against her side.

“I think at the beginning of the game, that was the nerves. The first 10 minutes, they were just getting the balls quicker than we were, and eventually what led to their goals is they found a way to get to the ends and we didn’t get to the end of our finishes and seek an equalizer,” Coach Shantel said.

She added that they look forward to coming back strong next season because most of the players will still be around.

Fremont High School coach, Kelly Parke, said his team played very well getting two quick goals before his two key players, including the goal-scorer Peyton Ivin, got injured.

Parke revealed that their strategy was to spread the field and make quick passes.

“We were able to spread them out. We got our wings wide, were able to possess the ball with three to four quick passes and make a quick ball out to those wings. They were able to take the defenders one-on-one and get a crossing ball into the center and we were fortunate enough to end both of them and put back in the net,” Parke said.

Semifinal Teams

Other teams that qualified to the 6A, a top seed Utah women’s varsity soccer semifinals, include American Fork, Davis and Pleasant Grove.

The finals will be played on October 23, at Rio Tinto stadium.