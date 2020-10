A global pandemic shouldn’t make your life boring, instead the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers began in South America and… Posted by ElevenNews on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

A global pandemic shouldn’t make your life boring. Instead, the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers began in South America, and we will be enjoying some exciting matches from the second round of the competition. Newsline reporter Joslyn Solorzano reports from Ecuador.