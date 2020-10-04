Lindon Temple announcement brings Utah total to 25

The Salt Lake Utah temple is currently under heavy renovation. It is one of the now 25 temples in the Beehive State. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple would be built in Lindon, Utah during the Sunday afternoon session of General Conference. This announcement brought the total number of operating, under construction, under renovation or announced temples in the state of Utah to 25. Here is a brief history of those temples.

1800’s

The St. George Temple was dedicated on April 6, 1877 and rededicated on Nov. 11, 1975. It is currently closed for renovation.

The Logan Temple was dedicated on May 17, 1884 and rededicated on March 13, 1979.

The Manti Temple was dedicated on May 21, 1888 and rededicated on June 14, 1985.

The Salt Lake Temple, which is currently closed for renovation, was dedicated on April 6, 1893.

1900’s

The Ogden Temple was dedicated on Jan. 18, 1972 and rededicated on Sept. 21, 2014.

The Provo Temple was dedicated on Feb. 9, 1972.

The Jordan River Temple was dedicated on Nov. 16, 1981 and rededicated on May 20, 2016.

The Bountiful Temple was dedicated on Jan. 8, 1995.

The Mount Timpanogos Temple was dedicated on Oct. 13, 1996.

The Vernal Temple was dedicated on Nov. 2, 1997.

The Monticello Temple was dedicated on July 26, 1998 and rededicated on Nov. 17, 2002.

2000’s

The Draper Temple was dedicated on March 20, 2009.

The Oquirrh Mountain Temple was dedicated on Aug. 23, 2009.

The Brigham City Temple was dedicated on Sept. 23, 2012.

The Payson Temple was dedicated on June 7, 2015.

The Provo City Center Temple was dedicated March 20, 2016.

The Cedar City Temple was dedicated on Dec. 10, 2017.

The Saratoga Springs Temple was announced on April 2, 2017. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 19, 2019.

The Layton Temple was announced on April 1, 2018, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 23, 2020.

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple was announced on Oct. 7, 2018, and a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for November.

The Tooele Valley Temple was announced on April 7, 2019.

The Orem Temple was announced on Oct. 5, 2019, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held last month on Sept. 5, 2020.

The Taylorsville Temple was announced on Oct. 5, 2019. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for later this month.

The Syracuse Temple was announced on April 5, 2020.

Most recently, the Lindon Temple was announced on Oct. 4, 2020.

There are currently 15 operating temples in Utah, with two temples undergoing major renovations, three temples under construction, two temples with groundbreakings scheduled, two temples with sites announced, and one temple that has been announced.