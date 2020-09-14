Outside the Outbreak: Wildfires explode in Western US, investigation to begin in shooting of Utah teen

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from West Coast fires

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Nearly all of the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, authorities said over the weekend as crews battled wildfires that have killed at least 35 from California to Washington state.

The flames up and down the West Coast have destroyed neighborhoods, leaving nothing but charred rubble and burned-out cars, forced tens of thousands to flee and cast a shroud of smoke that has given Seattle, San Francisco, and Portland some of the worst air quality in the world.

Police vow to work with probe of shooting of autistic boy

In this Aug. 3, 2020 file photo, Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown speaks as Mayor Erin Mendenhal listens during a news conference on Aug. 3, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City Police Department vowed Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to cooperate with multiple investigations of the shooting of a 13-year-old autistic boy by officers in the Salt Lake City area. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

A police department vowed Tuesday to cooperate with multiple investigations of the shooting of a 13-year-old autistic boy by officers in the Salt Lake City area.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the officers were called to a home in Glendale, Utah, Friday night with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said in the statement Tuesday that any time there is a shooting incident involving an officer, “a protocol team made up of officers from multiple agencies with no ties to the Salt Lake City Police Department conducts an independent investigation. We are cooperating fully with the protocol team assigned to this case.”

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

In this June 12, 2017, file photo, a Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle is shown at Boeing Co.’s assembly facility, in Everett, Wash. Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, in which inspections have found flaws in the way that sections of the rear of the plane were joined together. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Boeing has recorded its first orders of the year for the grounded 737 Max, but a new flaw has surfaced in another of its planes, compounding the company’s struggle to recover during a pandemic that has undercut demand for new jetliners.

Boeing said Tuesday it is inspecting part of the tail of the two-aisle 787 after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly, which could lead to premature fatigue of a part called the horizontal stabilizer.

The company said it believes the problem affects 893 of the nearly 1,000 787s that have been built. Boeing expects the inspections of recently finished planes to affect the timing of 787 deliveries in the near term, spokesman Peter Pedraza said in a statement.

Salt Lake City schools to delay start after major wind storm

People walk past a fallen tree Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Two days after a windstorm wreaked havoc in Utah, many schools remain closed and tens of thousands are still without power. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Salt Lake City schools delayed their first day until Monday, Sept. 14 due to continued power outages after a windstorm tore through Utah this week, district officials announced Thursday.

The storm knocked down trees and caused significant damage from Salt Lake City to Logan on Tuesday. Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the state and residents continue clean-up efforts.

The Salt Lake City school district was supposed to begin classes virtually on Tuesday when wind gusts of nearly 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) roared through the city. The district had already delayed classes for two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.