Good news Thursday: Goat vigilante goes viral, 16-year-old completes 33 mile open water course

Pesky goat eats up police papers

Here is a little Friday humor to help lighten the mood. * WARNING* Before watching the video please understand that… Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office (Georgia) on Friday, September 4, 2020

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was left surprised by an unwelcome, and hungry, passenger in her car. The deputy returned to her car after delivering civil papers only to find a goat eating paperwork in the front seat.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office explained the deputy keeps her door open in case she needs to quickly escape from dogs. The amusing incident was caught by the deputy’s body cam, showing her trying to wrangle the goat out of her car only to have it knock down a drink, eat some papers, and even knock the deputy down.

Neither the deputy nor the goat was harmed in the incident.

The “World’s Loneliest Elephant” is cleared to leave zoo

Kaavan the elephant is aided by a member of the animal rights organization Four Paws. Deemed the “world’s loneliest elephant” he is now being sent to better conditions. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)



What animal rights activists have deemed the “World’s Loneliest Elephant,” is now leaving his Pakistani zoo and being moved to better conditions. After 35 years, Kaavan the elephant has now been given medical clearance to leave the zoo where he was kept in poor environments and malnourished, and will most likely be transferred to Cambodia.

The zoo was closed in May by Pakistan’s high court, citing terrible conditions and negligence. Four Paws, an animal rights organization, has been campaigning for Kaavan’s departure and were the ones that organized his medical examination.

“Following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will now be taken to finalize his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia,” Four Paws spokesman Martin Bauer said.

16-year-old Virginian swims across the English Channel

Vera Rivard swims across the English Channel. She completed the 33 mile open water course after over 14 hours. (Darcie DeBlois-Rivard via AP)

16-year-old Vera Rivard is now the second American this year to have successfully crossed the English Channel. The 33-mile swim took her over 14 hours to complete.

Rivard did not touch anything that floats during the swim, only stopping every 45 minutes to eat an energy gel and powdered energy drink. For Rivard, being on the beach and getting in the water was rewarding in itself.

“I wasn’t sure it was going to happen because of everything that is going on right now with the pandemic, and I was just so happy to get in the water at that point,” Rivard said. She hopes to continue her run of open water courses by completing a swim to Santa Clarita Island off of California.

The slowest moving organ performance changes its sound

Organist Julian Lembke adds a pipe in order to change the chord. This organ piece is 19 years into its projected 639. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Have you ever heard a song that seems to last forever? The composition “ORGAN/ASLSP,” or As Slow As Possible may take the cake. This organ piece began in September 2001 and is set to play for 639 years, ending in 2640. Listeners described the new sound as the buzz one hears in a ship’s engine room.

The composition has been making the same sound for the past six years and 11 months, making this chord change quite a big deal. Chord changes happen when organ pipes are added or taken away. In this case, two new pipes were added.

The organ is able to produce its sound inside the medieval church through a compressor that continually blows air through the pipes. If you’re looking to hear the new sound act quickly—the next chord change is scheduled for February 5, 2022.