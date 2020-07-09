Good news Thursday: Dog delivers groceries, man runs 218 miles to visit grandmother

Students share their heritage in Living Legends’ video project

Living Legends performs during a devotional in the Marriott Center on Nov. 12, 2019. After the pandemic hit, the dancers decided to deliver their performances and messages through videos. (Hannah Miner)

Living Legends was scheduled to perform at two local stakes in March before the pandemic hit and their performances were canceled. Rather than forgo the performances completely, the company — made up of BYU students of Polynesian, Latin American and Native American descent — decided to produce a 50 minute video for those two stakes.

“One of the key messages of these videos is knowing and remembering who you are,” performer Leiema Hunt told the College of Fine Arts and Communications.

Doggy deliveries help Colombians shop during pandemic

Eros carries a basket of bread from the El Porvenir mini-market as he makes a delivery on his own in Medellin, Colombia on July 7. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)

Eight-year-old Labrador Eros is the best kind of essential worker. The dog has been helping his owners make deliveries for the mini-market they own in Colombia. Eros might not be able to read addresses and instructions, but according to The Associated Press, he remembers the names of customers who gave him treats on previous deliveries.

“He helps us to maintain social distancing” Eros’ owner Maria Natividad Botero told The Associated Press. “And people love it when we send the dog.”

Band’s pandemic diversion leads to every-night gig in park

Musician Alix Julien, center, encourages 6-year-old Nova Sankara to dance as guitarist Alegba Jahyile leads the band Alegba and Friends in a nightly concert at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park boathouse in New York on June 16. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Two New York musicians started heading for Brooklyn’s Prospect Park as a way to get out of the house during the pandemic. Those outings quickly turned into what is now nightly concerts where the band Alegba and Friends plays for three or four hours.

“One day I came here with my guitar out of nowhere, to just get some fresh air. And people just started coming over. And then they were like, ‘Thank you!’ And then it took a life on its own,” Alegba Jahyile told The Associated Press.

Man runs 218 miles to virus-stricken ‘Nana’s’ nursing home

Nursing home workers cheer as Corey Cappelloni completes his seventh ultramarathon in seven days in Scranton, Pa., Friday, June 19. Cappelloni ran roughly 218 miles from Washington, D.C., to Scranton to visit his 98-year-old grandmother and raise awareness for older adults in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Many people have been separated from their older relatives during the pandemic, but the 218 miles between Corey Cappelloni and his 98-year-old grandmother didn’t stop him from visiting her. Cappelloni, an endurance athlete, decided to run from his home in Washington, D.C., to Scranton, Pennsylvania, where his grandmother lives in a nursing home.

It took Cappelloni seven days, and when he arrived, he spoke to her from outside the home because of visitor restrictions. Cappelloni also used his run to raise money for smart phones and tablets for older people isolated during the pandemic.