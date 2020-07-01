What you need to know about Fourth of July fireworks in Utah

Provo firefighters want to make sure everything is safe this Fourth of July, and that means advertising firework safety.

Here's a helpful map: Fireworks are illegal in the areas SHOWN IN RED until July 2. (HINT: It's ILLEGAL EVERYWHERE in Utah right now) We're counting on law enforcement agencies throughout the state to strictly enforce state law. #ffsljc pic.twitter.com/H2BLtUFTLG — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 30, 2020

On June 29, the fire department tweeted a picture of a map of Utah that was entirely red with a caption stating that fireworks are illegal before July 2 everywhere marked in red on the map, meaning everywhere in Utah.

“We’re counting on law enforcement agencies throughout the state to strictly enforce state law,” the tweet read.

Fireworks may be discharged July 2-5 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., except on July 4 when they can be used up until midnight.

The Freedom Festival, a non-profit organization that puts on events celebrating American patriotism, will hold a firework show from multiple locations around the city starting at 10 p.m. on the fourth. Freedom Festival normally puts on Provo’s Stadium of Fire for the Fourth of July in the LaVell Edwards Stadium, but this year the Provo Police Department is encouraging people to stay home and watch the fireworks from their own backyards.

Fireworks are prohibited in certain areas east of Provo, towards the mountains, as shown on the following map that was also tweeted by the Provo Fire Department. The map also shows the six parks in Provo where fireworks will be allowed: Sertoma Park, Exchange Park, Fort Utah Park, Provost Park, Kiwanis Park, and Footprinters Park. Footprinters Park won’t be open for individual fireworks because it will be one of the locations of the Freedom Festival’s show.

According to the tweet, breaking these restrictions can result in a fine of up to $1000.

On Sunday, June 28, people were evacuated from their homes in Lehi and Draper because of a wildfire caused by fireworks being shot off illegally. The current firework restrictions were in place before the fire and are meant to prevent more incidents like this one from happening.