October General Conference to be held virtually

General conference is being broadcast from a small auditorium in the Church Office Building on Temple Square on April 3-4, 2020. Church leaders sit six feet apart due to COVID-19. (Church Newsroom)

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in a letter on June 4 that the upcoming October General Conference will be online-only, following April’s virtual format.

“Because of our concern for the health and safety of others, we have decided that the October 2020 general conference will follow the same pattern as the conference held in April of this year,” the letter reads. “The general sessions will be broadcast as usual. However, the general sessions will not be open to the public.”

The First Presidency said in the letter that General Conference typically draws visitors from all over the world, but since some regions are still experiencing high risk from COVID-19, “we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution.”

General Conference is scheduled for Oct. 3-4. The letter promised more details about the Conference will be forthcoming.