BYU and other universities pledge to finish ‘Project Protect’

Utahns have sewn over 3 million masks since April 17 as part of the “Project Protect” initiative, and now the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is partnering with BYU and other colleges and universities across the state to finish the project with a little bit of color.

The new campaign is titled “Sew Your True Colors.” Universities across the state are inviting students, professors and alumni to participate in the mask-making and to sew the masks using thread that matches their school’s colors.

“We are grateful to be a part of this important project,” BYU President Kevin J Worthen said in a press release. “We recognize that many of our alumni and members of our campus community have already contributed to this project, spending countless hours sewing masks. We are extremely thankful for the work they have done and hope that some of them and others may be able to sew additional masks — this time with blue thread.”

The press release states that the idea behind the “Sew Your True Colors” initiative is that when frontline workers receive the masks they will know that Utah’s higher education systems stand behind them.

Cosmo the Cougar will be visiting mask drop-off locations this Saturday encouraging participants to register again and sew their masks with blue thread.