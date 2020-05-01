BYU, San Diego State announce two-game men’s basketball series

BYU men’s basketball agreed to a home-and-home series for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with former league foe San Diego State.

The Cougars will travel to San Diego for the first meeting on Dec. 1 at Viejas Arena before hosting the Aztecs in the Marriott Center during the 2021-22 season.

BYU and San Diego State have agreed to a home-and-home series for 2020 and 2021.



The agreement came nearly six months after San Diego State defeated BYU 76-71 in Provo to hand the Cougars their first loss of the 2019-20 season. Prior to that contest, the two teams had not played each other since the 2010-11 campaign, when future NBA players Jimmer Fredette and Kawhi Leonard battled it out on the hardwood.

The former Western Athletic and Mountain West Conference foes have met 74 times, with BYU holding a 48-26 all-time series advantage.

The Cougars finished the 2019-20 season with a 24-8 record and a final national ranking of No. 18 in the AP Poll. BYU closed out the regular season on a nine-game win streak that included a 91-78 victory over No. 2 Gonzaga in the Marriott Center on senior night. Before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi had the Cougars pegged as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State sported a 30-2 record and a No. 6 national ranking at the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign. The Aztecs won the Mountain West regular season title with a 17-1 league record and were projected to receive a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.