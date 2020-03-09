Devin Kaufusi enters the transfer portal after first week of spring football

BYU defensive end Devin Kaufusi entered into the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with the Cougars at the close of the first week of spring training.

On Saturday, March 7, it was announced that Kaufusi would be eligible for transfer rather than returning to the roster for his junior season this fall. The 6-foot-7 defensive end weighs in at 257 pounds and came to BYU out of Timpview High School in Provo, Utah. While playing for the Cougars, Kaufusi has played in 25 games, three of which he started in. During the 219 season, he started one game and played in 13 games with a total of seven solo tackles and eight tackle assists.

Devin and Corbin Kaufusi celebrate with the fans after a 30-3 win over McNeese State on Sept. 22, 2018. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU Photo)

Highlights of Kaufusi’s 2019 season include a fumble recovery during the in-state rivalry game against Utah State and a quarterback rush. Kaufusi also broke up passes against Toledo and Boise State.

The Kaufusi name is one that is familiar within the BYU football program, with Kaufusi’s two older brothers Bronson and Corbin, who both play professionally with the New York Jets, being alumni of the program. Devin’s cousins Jackson and Isaiah are also both currently on the roster playing as linebackers. Devin’s father, Steve, also has BYU ties as a player and coach for BYU.

Brothers Corbin and Devin Kaufusi celebrate after BYU beat No. 6 Wisconsin on Sept. 15, 2018. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU Photo)

Kaufusi was a three-star recruit out of high school who was also recruited by Utah, Stanford and Oregon. After signing with BYU, Devin served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alpine, Germany, before beginning his time on the field for BYU.

In a depth chart released by 247sports, Devin was listed second alongside freshman Tyler Batty out of Payson, Utah, and behind Uriah Leiataua, a senior out of Compton, California. Both Leiataua and Batty are on the roster and committed to play in royal blue come fall. As for Devin, there are now many questions surrounding his collegiate football career and what it means for BYU and its defensive scheme in the upcoming season.