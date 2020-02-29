BYU women’s basketball celebrates senior day with victory over LMU

BYU defeated LMU 57-42 at the Marriott Center on Saturday, Feb. 29, on senior day.

“I’m really proud of the seniors. Each one of them was a big part of the success of BYU women’s basketball team. They will truly be missed,” head coach Jeff Judkins said.

Coach Judkins gave a shout-out to the seniors and all the contributions that they made not only in today’s win against LMU but in the success of the Cougars throughout the season.

BYU began the game with the first bucket courtesy of junior guard Paisley Johnson. The Cougars were trailing most of the first quarter until Maria Albiero finished the frame by drilling a mid-range jump shot while getting fouled. Albiero would hit the and-one free throw and put the Cougars up 19-18 to end the first quarter.

Senior guard Brenna Chase Drollinger led the team with a strong quarter, ending it with seven points, two rebounds and one assist.

Brenna Chase Drollinger celebrates after hitting a three against LMU in the Marriott Center on senior day. (Hannah Miner)

The Cougars quickly took control of the second quarter by continuing their strong scoring and going on a 13-0 run to start the frame.

During the scoring run, junior center Sara Hamson had a spectacular steal that she turned into a layup on the other end. The only three pointer of the quarter would come from Johnson.

The Cougars would head into halftime with a comfortable 31-23 lead. Chase Drollinger would end the half with nine points, four rebounds and three assist.

LMU put points on the board very quickly to start the third quarter, and it wasn’t until after LMU had a 10-1 run that the momentum changed courtesy of the 6-foot-7 center Hamson, who blocked three consecutive LMU shots and helped the Cougars take back the lead.

Johnson led the Cougars in scoring this quarter with six points. The Cougars reclaimed the lead and would end the third quarter being up on LMU 42-36.

Paisley Johnson shoots her shot over a LMU defender during BYU’s 57-42 win over LMU in the Marriott Center on Feb. 29. (Hannah Miner)

The Cougars strong scoring continued into the fourth and final frame. LMU didn’t score until after the Cougars put up an electrifying 10 points to start the quarter. Johnson and Chase Drollinger led the Cougars to a strong finish, helping BYU to a 15-point win at 57-42. Starting guard Chase Dollinger would finish her senior day with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

“What makes this team special and this place special isn’t playing at the Marriot Center but playing together with these girls,” Chase Drollinger said.

She expressed her gratitude to all the players on the team and is now looking forward to playing a few more games with the girls and seeing how strong they can finish their season.