Provo’s First Food Hall

Provo welcomed its first-ever food hall this month, and it’s every foodie’s dream — seven food stops at one trendy location.

The Hut Food Hall sits on the corner at 495 east and 600 north and houses Seven Brothers, Crumbl, Honest Eatery, Summit Pizza, Jurassic Tacos, Dirty Bird Chicken and Cocoa.

Owner and visionary, Mike Wade, got the idea for a food hall when he saw similar community spots in Seattle and San Francisco. Then in 2017, Wade saw an opportunity.

The Hut, previously known as The Wash Hut, used to be a college laundromat owned by Provo residents Vic and Joyce Oldroyd. After 53 years of washing clothes, the Oldroyd’s sold the building to Wade.

Three years and a lot of work later, The Hut opened its doors to hungry customers. The Hut manager, Becca said she hopes this new food hall will become a community hub for students, families and anyone with a craving for good food.

The Hut plans to stay for good and thrive here in Provo.

