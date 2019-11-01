-Newsline SportsFootballSports The battle for the Old Wagon Wheel By Sarah Houssian - November 1, 2019 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp - Advertisement - Rivalries are always a big deal in sports. BYU takes on Utah State this Saturday on the Aggie’s home turf in hopes of snapping their two-game losing streak. Sportsline reporter Sarah Houssian breaks down this rivalry for us. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mixed martial arts helps Lehi man fight depression, find purpose Women’s basketball plots to top last year’s swishes, scores and wins Sports build resilience