PROVO — Two former Cougars are back in Provo right now working on their craft to return to their MLB organizations come spring, and to one day make it to the majors.

Jackson Cluff and Daniel Schneemann, both former BYU baseball players, play pro ball now, but come back to Provo in the minor league off-season to finish their degrees and prep for their spring training.

“That’s something the coaches here at BYU do a great job of — they let their alumni come out and workout and continue to get better,” says Cluff.

Schneemann was drafted in 2018 by the Cleveland Indians and Cluff was drafted this year by the Washington Nationals.

“Throughout my year, I actually didn’t know if I was going to get drafted,” says Schneemann. “When I got the call was when I knew. I honestly never knew 100 percent, I just knew I had a chance.”

But when Cluff and Schneemann aren’t chasing their big league dreams, it’s back to school and batting practice with BYU baseball.

“I mean, Jackson’s work ethic is above and beyond. He is out here before anybody else. He is working harder than anyone else. He steps his game up every time he needs to. He is a great leader on the team,” says Jared Franson, the BYU baseball athletic trainer.



Although it’s quite the accomplishment to even get drafted, these guys know how far they have to come to reach moments like the current MLB playoffs happening right now.

“I wouldn’t say that my goals have been reached until I make it to that level and feel like I’m playing where I want to,” says Cluff.