President Nelson to visit Southeast Asia

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to members in the Conference Center during an October 2018 session of General Conference. (Hannah Miner)

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, will visit four Southeast Asian countries next month, along with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Katherine Christofferson.

They will travel to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia over a period of seven days, according to a Church Newsroom release dated Oct. 9.

Vietnam and Cambodia have not received a visit from the president of the Church for more than 20 years. President Gordon B. Hinckley visited Vietnam and Cambodia in 1996 and Singapore and Indonesia in 2000.

According to the news release, “President Nelson and Elder Christofferson will speak at member meetings with Latter-day Saints and friends of the faith. They will also meet with government and religious leaders of these countries.”

President Nelson will hold devotionals in the countries beginning with two in Vietnam: Hanoi on Nov. 17 and Ho Chi Min City on Nov. 18. He will then travel to Cambodia to meet with saints on Nov. 19.

President Nelson announced an upcoming temple in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at General Conference last October.

President and Sister Nelson will then travel with Elder and Sister Christofferson to Singapore — where the Church is celebrating 50 years in the country — for a member meeting on Nov. 20. The meeting will be translated and transmitted to congregations in Malaysia.

The Church leaders will conclude their travels with a visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, where they will hold a devotional on Nov. 21.